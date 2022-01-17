Police Rescue Two After Home Slides Off Foundation

BELLEVUE, Wa. (AP) – Police in Bellevue, Washington, rescued two people from a home that slid off its foundation.
The Seattle Times reports police received a call of flooding around 4 a.m. Monday and officers, along with fire crews, arrived to find a partially-collapsed two-story home listing at a 45 degree angle.
Two adults, a man and a woman, and their dog were pulled from the large two-story home.
They were unharmed.
Meeghan Black, a Bellevue Police spokesperson, said the home appears to be the only one seriously damaged in the slide.
About 40 people from 17 homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated.
The light of day show the devastation. Fire crew report this is the only home with obvious damages. They will be checking all the other homes in the area. pic.twitter.com/ZbhgFmj8Q1
— Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) January 17, 2022
