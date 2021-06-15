      Weather Alert

Police Release Name Of Man Shot To Death On Springwater Corridor

Jun 15, 2021 @ 2:51pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police have released the name of a man fatally shot on June 5 near the entrance of a bicycling and pedestrian trail called Springwater Corridor in Sellwood.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police said 45-year-old Gary O’Connor died at the scene.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects in the shooting, released any information about the circumstances or announced any arrests.

O’Connor’s death marked the 38th homicide in Portland this year.

Since then, six more homicides have been recorded, bringing the city’s total this year to 44.

There were 55 homicides in Portland in 2020, the most killings in the city in 26 years.

