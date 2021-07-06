      Weather Alert

POLICE: Oregon Man Drunk During Deadly Crash In Nevada

Jul 6, 2021 @ 2:59pm

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) – The Nevada Highway Patrol suspects a 32-year-old Oregon man was driving under the influence when he died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Carson City Friday night.

Trooper Hanna DeGoey says the patrol is continuing to investigate the death of Cody Furr of Prineville, Oregon.

He was ejected from the 1998 GMC Yukon and declared dead at the scene shortly before 10 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates Furr failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and overturned in sagebrush on the city’s southeast side near Butti Way and Airport Road.

The patrol says both speed and impairment are suspected factors in the crash.

TAGS
drunk nevada Oregon
Popular Posts
4 More Victims Found In Rubble Of Surfside Condo; Death Toll Rises To 32
15 Months Later, Oregon Fully Reopens From COVID Restrictions
Fireworks Banned In Much Of Metro Area Due To Fire Danger
Redmond Residents Evacuate Due To 200-Acre Fire
Washington Governor Jay Inslee Celebrates State's Reopening In Tacoma
Connect With Us Listen To Us On