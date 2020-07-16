Police Order Campers Out of Downtown Portland Parks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 5:00am on Thursday morning, police ordered everyone occupying Chapman and Lownsdale Square Parks in downtown Portland to leave.
They gave a 10 minute warning and announced shortly thereafter that the parks were cleared. At least two people were arrested.
Police say the parks remain closed indefinitely for needed repairs to the lawns, bathrooms, benches and public art. The sidewalks surrounding the parks are also off limits. Anyone who violates orders are subject to arrest and use of force.
Campers occupied the parks for about 24 hours.