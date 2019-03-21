Police On The Lookout For Sex Abuse Suspect

Portland, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old boy in a public restroom.

The alleged incident happened Sunday, March 17th at the Pioneer Place Mall in Downtown Portland at 3:20 p.m.

Investigators are very interested in hearing from anyone who may know the identity of the suspect or who may have witnessed something connected to this crime.

If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, please contact Detective Steve Gandy at (503) 823-0185 or at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon. gov