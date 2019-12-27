      Weather Alert

Police: Officers Followed Polices In YMCA Arrest

Dec 27, 2019 @ 10:32am

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) – Washington state authorities have said in an investigation report that two police officers followed department policies and procedures when they arrested a 14-year-old boy in a YMCA teen center, shoved a center director and threatened to use a stun gun on another teenager.

The Seattle Times reported that the police chief and city manager announced that the use of profanity by one officer during the September arrest violated Kirkland Police Department policy.

Authorities say the officer received verbal counseling.

Police say the investigation also found the second officer failed to correctly assist the first officer during the arrest.

Neither officer could be reached for comment.

