Police Officer Stabbed During Arrest

Portland, Oregon – A Portland police officer was stabbed while arresting a man in Southeast Portland. This all happened near Hosford Middle School on Wednesday. Police were called about a man with a hatchet. While police were arresting him, he charged at them with a small knife. The sergeant was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and will be okay. Hosford Middle School was put into lockdown for a short time during the incident.

Read more from Portland Police Bureau

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Central Precinct officers responded to an emergency call near Hosford Middle School in the 2300 block of Southeast 28th Place. Multiple callers reported seeing an agitated male who was yelling and appeared to be armed with a hatchet. Additionally, the male was taking his clothing off. Hosford Middle School was placed into lockdown as a precaution.

Officers arrived and contacted the male who was armed with a hatchet and knife. Officers gave direction to the male, who threw the hatchet and knife down, then charged at the officers. The male was arrested and during the arrest, he stabbed a Sergeant with a smaller knife that was concealed in his hand. The Sergeant sustained a non-life threatening injury to the hand. Two knives, a hatchet, and a multi-tool were seized. (Photo attached)

The subject appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. He was not injured, but was taken to an area hospital for evaluation due to his intoxication.

The Sergeant was treated and released for the non-life threatening injury.

This is an on-going investigation. The identity of the involved subject and the criminal charges are not available for release at this time.