Police Officer Shoots Man During Motel Confrontation In Federal Way

Jul 7, 2021 @ 10:18am

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) – A Federal Way police officer shot a man who authorities say was yelling and breaking windows outside the Eastwind Motel.

The man was in critical condition Tuesday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Pacific Highway South just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Callers said a man was “breaking windows and challenging people to fight.”

The man fled before officers arrived.

Soon after, the man returned and was armed with a knife. Police said he came at the officer and motel manager and had grabbed the manager when the officer fired his gun.

