Police Officer Shoots And Kills Allegedly Armed Woman In Warrenton

Dec 29, 2020 @ 3:23am

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) – The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office says an officer shot and killed a woman who broke into someone’s home in Warrenton and later brandished a gun at law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that law enforcement agencies responded to a burglary Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says someone called 911 and said an unknown woman walked into his house and barricaded herself in a room that had firearms.

The sheriff’s office says deputies unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the woman, who fired a shot inside then made her way to the roof.

The sheriff’s office says she brandished a gun in an officer’s direction and the officer fatally shot her.

