      Weather Alert

Police Officer OK After Being Shot In Yakima, Washington

Jul 26, 2021 @ 10:59am

YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima, Washington police officer was shot in the ankle early Monday morning while responding to a report of gunfire.

Police Chief Matt Murray says when officers arrived, their patrol car were showered with bullets, so they fired back, “When officers arrived…they encountered a man with a gun. Both the officer and the suspect were hit.”

The Chief says the alleged suspect was hit twice in the head and once in the leg, but continued to resist arrest and refuse commands.

So, he was hit by a police patrol car and taken into custody.

Chief Murray says the officer was taken to the hospital and has already been released.

TAGS
officer officer involved shooting shot Washington Yakima
Popular Posts
Crews Make Progress on Massive Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon
Two People Shot & Killed Inside Salem Bar
NW Government Ignores The Facts And Insist Guns Are The Problem
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIAL: Delta Variant Surging In Oregon, Masks Possible Down The Road
OHA: Unvaccinated Oregonians Accounted For 94 Percent Of COVID Related Deaths In June
Connect With Us Listen To Us On