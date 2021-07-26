Police Officer OK After Being Shot In Yakima, Washington

YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima, Washington police officer was shot in the ankle early Monday morning while responding to a report of gunfire.
Police Chief Matt Murray says when officers arrived, their patrol car were showered with bullets, so they fired back, “When officers arrived…they encountered a man with a gun. Both the officer and the suspect were hit.”
The Chief says the alleged suspect was hit twice in the head and once in the leg, but continued to resist arrest and refuse commands.
So, he was hit by a police patrol car and taken into custody.
Chief Murray says the officer was taken to the hospital and has already been released.
BREAKING NEWS YPD involved in shooting. Suspect and officer sustained gunshot injuries. Both transported to hospital. Officer in stable condition. Suspect in critical condition. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/HxPUXvz5ao
— Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) July 26, 2021
