Police Officer In McMinnville Helps Rescue A Man From a Flooding Park
McMinnville Police Sergeant Erik Newhouse was on patrol early morning. He stopped into Joe Dancer park. The park floods frequently and is gated up during the winter.
Captain Rhonda Jaasko told KXL as the Sgt. was checking the gate, something caught his attention. He thought he heard a person and possibly saw a light.
It turns out he was correct. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue sent their Water Rescue Team in and found a man standing on a log surrounded by water. The man was uninjured and crews were done by 6am.