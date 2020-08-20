      Weather Alert

Police Officer Charged With Murder Under New Washington Law

Aug 20, 2020 @ 11:51am

SEATTLE (AP) – A police officer in Washington state has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a suspect in 2019.

It’s the first case brought against an officer since voters made it easier to prosecute police involved in shootings.

Prosecutor Dan Satterberg in Seattle announced the charges Thursday against Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson.

The prosecutor says Nelson shot a suspect twice in May 2019 while attempting to arrest him for disorderly conduct.

Nelson faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Information on his attorney wasn’t immediately available.

