Police: No evidence of a Crime in Casey Kasem’s Death

GIG HARBOR, Wash. (AP) – Police in Washington state say they’ve found no evidence of a wrongdoing as they investigated allegations that relatives of radio personality Casey Kasem were responsible for his 2014 death.

Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey said Friday that the administrative investigation didn’t find evidence of a crime.

The longtime “American Top 40” host died at the age of 82 at a hospital in Gig Harbor, near Seattle.

Police opened the investigation last month after Kasem’s widow, Jean Kasem, submitted a private investigator’s report claiming her three adult stepchildren were responsible for Kasem’s death.

Busy said the investigation found Casey Kasem received appropriate care and no evidence of collusion between family and doctors.

Kasem’s two daughters told KOMO-TV they feel vindicated by the police findings.

Jean Kasem didn’t immediately provide a comment when contacted by the news station.

