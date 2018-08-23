Police Need Your Help Solving Mysterious Drowning
By Jacob Dean
|
Aug 23, 2018 @ 5:56 AM

Cowlitz County, Washington – A mystery in Cowlitz County. A man drowned in Silver Lake, east of Castle Rock, but there might be more to the story. Injuries discovered during the autopsy have detectives scratching their heads. Authorities believe something happened to Paul Elf before a kayaker found the 42-year-old face down in the water Saturday afternoon. Bystanders performed CPR and got a pulse, but Elf later died at the hospital. While Elf died from drowning, an autopsy shows he had broken ribs and a cracked vertebra. The 42-year-old told his girlfriend he was going for a swim.

Anyone with information about what happened over the weekend is urged to contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.

