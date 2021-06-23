Police Need Tips In An Unsolved Murder

PORTLAND, Ore–On June 18, 2020 at 11:49 PM 23 year old Evelin Navvarro-Barajas was shot and killed. She was standing in a parking lot with friends after a day of playing in the good weather. The lot was located in the 4700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. Portland Police say Evelin was shot in what they say was a gang related drive-by shooting. She had no gang connections.
Her family including her mother, Sonia say, “They want justice for a daughter, sister, aunt and friend.” She is described as kind, loving and giving. She loved to dance and sing. Evelin was a graduate of Madison High School. She received an Associates Degree from Mt. Hood Community College in the Credit Recovery Program.
The unsolved murder has police saying someone knows something. They need more leads and ask if you know anything about this shooting , to contact them. You can share tips and not say who you are. Crime Stoppers and the FBI are offering a reward in the case if information leads to an arrest and conviction.