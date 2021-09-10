Police: Man Who Shot At Officer May Have Shot At Trooper Too

SEATTLE (AP) – Police say a man arrested after firing 15 shots at a uniformed officer in Renton this week is believed to have previously fired at a state trooper.
Frankie Taijon Robertson was arrested after a car he was riding in fled the shooting in Renton on Tuesday.
No one was hurt, but Renton police said surveillance video showed the 24-year-old Kirkland, Washington, man firing at a patrol car stopped at an intersection.
According to investigators, Robertson was also suspected of shooting at a Washington State Patrol trooper’s patrol car on the northbound Interstate 5 ramp onto Interstate 405 in March.
It was not immediately clear if Robertson had obtained a lawyer; he was being held on $50,000 bail.