Police: Man Tries To Bribe State Trooper
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state authorities say a man arrested after a two-vehicle crash attempted to bribe a State Patrol trooper to avoid being arrested for drunken driving.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Wednesday that the 66-year-old Sunnyside man allegedly offered the trooper money multiple times to release and not arrest him after a preliminary breath test showed his blood-alcohol content was 0.167%, about twice the state limit.
The Washington State Patrol and Yakama Nation Tribal Police responded to the car crash Tuesday.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail on multiple charges including suspicion of attempted bribery and driving under the influence of intoxicants.