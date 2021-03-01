      Weather Alert

POLICE: Man Accidentally Shoots And Kills Young Son

Mar 1, 2021 @ 9:12am
OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) – A 4-year-old shot in the head in Othello, Washington, has died and his father was arrested.

Felipe Tapia-Perez was booked into the Adams County Jail on investigation of second-degree manslaughter, possession of a stolen gun and alien in possession of a firearm.

That’s according to Othello police.

Tapia-Perez told investigators on Saturday that he accidentally fired the gun, striking his 4-year-old son in the head.

The family drove the boy to a hospital and the child was to be flown to a Spokane hospital.

It was not clear Sunday if he died before he could be transferred.

Officials say Tapia-Perez was cooperating with police.

