Police Looking For Suspect Wanted In Cornelius Shooting
Washington County, Ore. – A suspect wanted for a shooting is on the run from deputies in Washington County. The sheriff’s office says it happened Saturday afternoon in Cornelius near South 26th and Baseline. The victim was at the suspect’s house when the suspect 31-year-old Jordan Brown became angry. The victim left and drove about three blocks away, when Brown allegedly pulled up and fired a shot at his head. The bullet just barely missed the victim, hitting his headrest and going out a window of the victim’s car.
Police found the suspect’s car abandoned an hour later nearby. Officers used a K-9 to search the area but did not find the suspect. If you know where he is call police.
The suspect’s booking photo is from a prior arrest.