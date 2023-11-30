Police Looking For Suspect And Car Used In Child Kidnaping

Portland, Ore. — Portland Police Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 2017 dark blue Subaru Outback, Oregon license plate 639JVQ, used in the abduction of a three-year-old girl. The child has since been found safe.

On November 30, 2023, at 7:21 a.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to reports of a child abduction in the area of Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 126th Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed that the child was inside a vehicle, which was left running, when a young man wearing a beanie entered and drove away. The child’s father, who had briefly stepped inside their residence, discovered the situation upon returning outside. He attempted to alert the suspect, but the vehicle fled the scene.

Shortly after, near Northeast San Rafael Street and Northeast 113th Avenue, a vigilant resident observed a vehicle driving recklessly. Subsequently, the resident noticed a young girl walking down the street. The resident flagged down a Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officer, who was in the vicinity investigating other matters. The child has been safely reunited with her parents.

The dark blue Subaru Outback and the suspect remain at large. Portland Police urge anyone with information about the vehicle or possessing home security footage related to the incident to contact the Detective Division at 503-823-0400 or [email protected].