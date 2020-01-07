Police Looking For Clues In Possible Kidnapping
Victims vehicle in possible Eugene kidnapping.
The call came in this afternoon that a possible kidnapping situation was happening at a Target store West 11th avenue In Eugene. Police say the possible victim has been identified as 21 year old Treasure Javen Marler-Wiggins of Springfield.
Video shows suspects approaching her vehicle, smashing her window, and then getting into the drivers seat and driving off with Wiggins,
Lt. Doug Mozan with Eugene Police confirmed their cause for concern at a late press conference saying that it looked “coordinated and intentional”.
VEHICLES INVOLVED:
Victim’s vehicle – Tan Nissan Maxima with Kansas license plate 908MJK.
Suspect Involved Vehicle 2 – a black Audi sedan, Oregon plate 285HJE
Suspect Involved Vehicle 3 -– Tan SUV ( possibly a GMC Tahoe or older Ford Explorer), driven by a white male with a dark jacket and baseball cap.
(Possible) Suspect Involved Vehicle 4 – a tan or gold Ford Focus four-door.
All Oregon agencies have been notified of the incident.
If anybody knows the identity of any of the involved or vehicles, they are asked to call 911 immediately. Do not approach the vehicles or involved subjects.