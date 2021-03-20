Police Looking For Answers In Poisoning Of Ancient Tree
Portland, Ore. — A reward is being offered for information about damage done to an ancient tree in the Sabin Neighborhood.
Portland police say in February, a giant Sequoia tree on Northeast 12th Avenue was reportedly poisoned after holes were drilled into the base of it.
The Audubon Society of Portland is offering a $1000 reward for information relating to the cause of this incident. If anyone has information, contact the Audubon Society of Portland at (503) 380-9728 https://audubonportland.org/ or the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division at 503-823-0400.