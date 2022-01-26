      Weather Alert

Police Looking For A Stolen St. Vincent DePaul Truck From A Beaverton Church

Jan 26, 2022 @ 11:26am

BEAVERTON, Or— Beaverton police are hoping you might be able to help them find a St. Vincent DePaul delivery truck.  It was stolen from St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Beaverton overnight Sunday into Monday.  The key’s were taken from the parish office.  Police think they’re looking for a white male around in 30’s.  Apparently the man was picked up on video at Jesuit high School while he was  pulling off acts of  criminal mischief.

The truck hauls thousands of pounds of food throughout Washington County.  You’re asked to call Beaverton Police  if you see the truck or have any information about these crimes. having it missing has severely impacted the community.

TAGS
35 years old 5 k of food food delivery St. Cecilia's St. Vincent DePaul Truck stolen white man
Popular Posts
Oregon Health Authority Holds Public Hearing On Mask Mandate
Results Of Newberg School Board Recall Vote Still Not Final
Canby Ferry Remains Closed Due To Maintenance
Stagnant Air Advisory In Effect Most Of The Week
COVID-19 "Exploding" On Oregon Coast
Connect With Us Listen To Us On