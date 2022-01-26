Police Looking For A Stolen St. Vincent DePaul Truck From A Beaverton Church

BEAVERTON, Or— Beaverton police are hoping you might be able to help them find a St. Vincent DePaul delivery truck. It was stolen from St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Beaverton overnight Sunday into Monday. The key’s were taken from the parish office. Police think they’re looking for a white male around in 30’s. Apparently the man was picked up on video at Jesuit high School while he was pulling off acts of criminal mischief.
The truck hauls thousands of pounds of food throughout Washington County. You’re asked to call Beaverton Police if you see the truck or have any information about these crimes. having it missing has severely impacted the community.