Police Look For Kidnapped Kitten

Portland, Or. – Portland Police say they’ve arrested a man believed to have stolen a black kitten from The Pixie Project on North Interstate Sunday night. They say a security cam showed a man without a shirt who appeared to be smoking a bong and then grabbed a kitten and walked out the front door.

Police arrested 25 year old Luke Andrade at Overlook Park Tuesday and charged him with theft of a kitten. After he was taken into custody, police learned he may have sold the cat to a man on Monday somewhere in downtown Portland.

Anyone with information about the missing kitten should contact the Portland Police non emergency line at 503-823-3333 or The Pixie Project.