Police: Longview Company Scammed Out Of $160K
LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – Police say a Longview, Washington, wireless network supplier has lost $160,000 of equipment to someone suspected of posing as an international construction company.
The Daily News reports Last Mile Gear reported the incident to Longview police on Wednesday.
A police reports says a company official told police it thought it sold the products to North Carolina-based Turner Construction Co., so it shipped the supplies to two locations on the east coast.
The equipment has since disappeared.
And when Last Mile called the construction company, a representative said Turner “did not and has never purchased” from the Longview supplier.
Police are investigating.