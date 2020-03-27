      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Police: Longview Company Scammed Out Of $160K

Mar 27, 2020 @ 1:02pm

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – Police say a Longview, Washington, wireless network supplier has lost $160,000 of equipment to someone suspected of posing as an international construction company.

The Daily News reports Last Mile Gear reported the incident to Longview police on Wednesday.

A police reports says a company official told police it thought it sold the products to North Carolina-based Turner Construction Co., so it shipped the supplies to two locations on the east coast.

The equipment has since disappeared.

And when Last Mile called the construction company, a representative said Turner “did not and has never purchased” from the Longview supplier.

Police are investigating.

TAGS
Longview police SCAM
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro