Police K-9 captures car thief in Sandy

Sandy, OR. At 11:40 p.m. Thursday night two residents heard their car start outside their home on Dubarko Road. One person called 911, the other followed the car as it left, giving police a direction of travel. An alert Sandy Police officer observed the vehicle on Bluff Road, which lead to a brief chase. The pursuit ended in front of Sandy High School, located at 37400 Bell Street, where it collided with a small tree and was immobilized. The thief started to surrender to the officer, but then fled on foot. With the help of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, and a Portland Police K9 unit, Timothy Davis, age 37 of the Sandy area was taken into custody. He was arrested on an outstanding statewide felony warrant. He was treated at a local hospital for a dog bite before being lodged at the Clackamas County Jail. Davis faces new charges, including Resisting Arrest, and Reckless Driving. The stolen vehicle was released to the owner at the scene.