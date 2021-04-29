      Weather Alert

Police Investigating Two Fraudulent Testing Sites In Edmonds, Washington

Apr 29, 2021 @ 8:55am
EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) – Two fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites appeared in downtown Edmonds and local police are warning people to be alert.

The Daily Herald reports Edmonds police Sgt. Josh McClure said one phony testing site was in front of a Starbucks and the other was near the ferry terminal on Tuesday.

The sites have since been removed.

McClure says police have not cited or arrested anyone as of Wednesday afternoon and are continuing to investigate.

The fake testing sites were set up with a folding table and medical-appearing paraphernalia resembling that used for COVID-19 tests.

Fraudulent health care workers instructed people to provide their names, birthdays and other personal information.

McClure said concerned citizens alerted police.

