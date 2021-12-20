      Weather Alert

Police Investigating Deaths Of Family Members In Renton Apartment

Dec 20, 2021 @ 10:23am

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – Authorities in western Washington say a father may have lived for up to five days after his two teenage daughters died in his apartment.

Renton police told The Seattle Times in a story on Friday that 16-year-old Mariel Gill and 17-year-old Adriana Gill died around Dec. 5.

Their bodies were found wrapped in blankets on the first floor.

Police said 33-year-old Manuel Gill died around Dec. 10.

His body was found in an upstairs bedroom.

Their bodies were found on Dec. 11.

Authorities have not yet determined a cause of death.

The girls’ mother lives in Everett. She says her daughters became extremely religious and refused to see her.

