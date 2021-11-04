      Weather Alert

Police Investigating Death Of Teenager In Federal Way Park

Nov 4, 2021 @ 10:40am

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) – Federal Way police are investigating after the body of a teen was found in a park.

Police were called to the park around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after several neighbors reported hearing gunfire.

Patrol units couldn’t find anything and left.

Hours later, one of the neighbors was taking their daughter to school when she saw a teenager’s body in the grass.

Police came back out, secured the scene and canvassed the neighborhood.

There are no reports of any missing youth in the community, according to investigators, but they are still working their leads.

