      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Police Investigating Bodies Found By Hikers

Mar 12, 2020 @ 2:30pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state authorities say the bodies of a woman and child were found by hikers in a wooded area, sparking a homicide investigation.

KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that an initial investigation by the Thurston County sheriff’s office ruled the deaths as suspicious, but authorities do not believe it was a murder-suicide.

Lt. Ray Brady says the bodies were discovered around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday about 3 miles south of Puget, Washington.

Neither body was identified.

An investigation into where the potential crime occurred is also ongoing.

No information was released regarding who might be responsible.

TAGS
bodies found hikers investigation
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro