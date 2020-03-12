Police Investigating Bodies Found By Hikers
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state authorities say the bodies of a woman and child were found by hikers in a wooded area, sparking a homicide investigation.
KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that an initial investigation by the Thurston County sheriff’s office ruled the deaths as suspicious, but authorities do not believe it was a murder-suicide.
Lt. Ray Brady says the bodies were discovered around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday about 3 miles south of Puget, Washington.
Neither body was identified.
An investigation into where the potential crime occurred is also ongoing.
No information was released regarding who might be responsible.