Police Investigating Bias Crimes At Portland Church
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police are investigating anti-LGBTQ vandalism at a Portland church.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police were called to the Hillsdale Community Church, United Church of Christ on Sunday after neighbors saw homophobic slurs and signs painted on the doors and sides of the building.
Police also responded to the church Wednesday morning after a brick was thrown through a window.
The church’s pastor, Rev. Gabrielle Chavez says the brick had a piece of paper attached to it with homophobic slurs.
She says the church has flown a rainbow flag outside for years.