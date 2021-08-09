      Weather Alert

Police Investigating After Woman Allegedly Finds Brother Shot To Death

Aug 9, 2021 @ 10:29am

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) – Detectives in Tumwater say they’re investigating the suspicious death of a man as a homicide.

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on 93rd Avenue SW early Saturday after a woman called to report that she saw her brother dead through a window when she went to check on him.

Deputies entered the man’s home and found the 51-year-old dead in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was asleep in bed and was shot through his bedroom window.

The man will not be identified until his family has been notified.

