Police Investigating After Two Women Found Dead In Home
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Police are investigating after two women were found dead inside their home in Tacoma.
Officers and medics were dispatched to the residence on Pierce Street at around 4 a.m. Sunday after a man called 911 to report that he arrived home and found his two female roommates unresponsive.
That’s according to Wendy Haddow of the Tacoma police.
The man attempted lifesaving measures while police responded.
The two women, aged 31 and 34, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics with the Tacoma Fire Department.
No other information was immediately available about the two women.