Police investigating 4 shootings in Portland overnight, including 15 year old girl shot, convenience store employee shot at
Saturday night, Portland police responded to two walk-in gunshot wounds and two different shooting scenes.
Police say that the first incident happened around 8:37 p.m. when officers responded to a shots fired call on Northeast 82nd Ave and Northeast Glisan street.
Shortly after a 15 year old girl walked into hospital with a gunshot wound which police say was non life threatening.
The second incident happened around 9:46 p.m. in the 9200 block of Southeast Powell Blvd. Officers responded to a report of a person shot at that location. When officers arrived they say the found casings, a car that was hit with gun fire and significant amounts of blood but no victim.
Officers say that while they were investigating, a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
His injury is said to be serious but not life threatening.
The third incident according to police happened around 11:12 pm, when officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6600 block of Southeast 72nd avenue. Officers found at least nine bullet strikes to a house and multiple cases.
The bullets went through the living room and into bedrooms.
While the home was occupied there were no injuries.
The fourth incident according to police happened around 11:23 p.m. at a convenience store in the 6000 block of Northeast Columbia blvd.
According to police three teens had entered the store and began to steal items.
The employee confronted the teens and repeatedly asked them to leave.
One of the teens allegedly spit on the employee before leaving.
Moments after they left the store shots were fired into the store.