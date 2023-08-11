Police Investigates Shooting Incident In South Salmon Creek/Sherwood Neighborhood

Vancouver, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the South Salmon Creek/Sherwood Neighborhood earlier today. The incident prompted a large police response and led to the arrest of a juvenile male.

At approximately 2:31 PM, CCSO deputies responded to a report of an Assault with a Weapon in the 3700 Block of NE 111th Street. Upon arrival, deputies discovered multiple individuals, including a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The injured juvenile was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, and his current condition remains undisclosed.

While investigating the shooting, several individuals associated with the incident emerged from a nearby residence. During the encounter with law enforcement, one juvenile male suspect attempted to flee the scene in a stolen vehicle. In the process of eluding law enforcement, the suspect collided with multiple vehicles, though no injuries were reported among the occupants of the vehicles.

The suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle and attempted to escape on foot within the neighborhood. CCSO personnel, aided by Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and a K9 unit from the Washougal Police Department, established a containment area to locate the fleeing suspect. A juvenile male matching the suspect’s description was subsequently located in a yard and taken into custody without resistance.

The detained juvenile was determined to be involved in the shooting incident. Further investigation revealed that the shooting likely resulted from an accidental discharge of a firearm, rather than an intentional assault as initially reported. All individuals involved in the incident are juveniles.

As a result of his involvement in the incident, the 15-year-old male suspect has been booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Hall on charges including Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Attempt to Elude, Hit and Run (x2), and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. A search of the residence linked to the incident yielded several firearms.

The CCSO continues to conduct an active investigation into the matter, with the assistance of the SW Washington Regional SWAT Team. A search warrant is being executed at a residence in the neighborhood to gather more information and evidence related to the incident. Additional details and potential charges for the detained juvenile will be provided in subsequent updates as the investigation progresses.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with relevant information regarding this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.