Police Investigate Two Fatal Weekend Shootings

Apr 25, 2022 @ 6:58am
Police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened over the weekend in Portland. Early Saturday morning, police found 52-year-old Monroy Castaneda shot near Southeast 136th and Powell Boulevard. Medical crews arrived, but Castaneda died. Police haven’t made an arrest. The other shooting happened early Sunday morning near Southeast 9th and Ash Street. The male victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and dropped off. Doctors confirmed the man had died. Police don’t have information on a suspect.

