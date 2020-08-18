Police Identify Person Who Allegedly Killed Himself During Standoff
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Portland police have identified the suspect who died by suicide in a standoff with law enforcement in Hazel Dell, Washington on Thursday.
Police say Ryan Michael Allen, 29, was wanted in the connection to the Wednesday shooting death of James Richard Greenwood, 24.
The Columbian reports a second person was also wounded but is expected to survive.
Portland police then attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Allen on Thursday in Hazel Dell.
When police arrived, Allen fled to a nearby building and barricaded himself inside a bathroom.
Police say Allen died by suicide after officials attempted to convince him to surrender.