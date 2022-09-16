KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Police Identify Man Stabbed To Death In NE Portland

September 16, 2022 1:55PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed to death in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Justin Valdivia, died at a home on NE Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street around 1:30am.

Justin Valdivia, 46

Police say the person who stabbed Valdivia was still on the scene, but they have not said what led to the stabbing.  There has not been an arrest.

This is the second deadly stabbing in Northeast Portland this week and the 66th homicide of the year.

