Man Wanted In Brooklyn Subway Attack Arrested, Official Says

Apr 13, 2022 @ 11:10am
This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided outside a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Will B Wylde via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A man wanted in an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people wounded by gunfire was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody in Manhattan, the official said. Further details, including the arresting agency, weren’t immediately available.

Investigators had announced Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for James, who was believed to have rented a van possibly connected to the violence. By Wednesday morning, New York authorities said he was a suspect in the shooting itself.

Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the U.S. as a racist place awash in violence and railed against New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams.

