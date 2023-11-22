Police Cracking Down On Retail Theft In Multnomah County

Portland, Ore. — With the holidays approaching, Multnomah County law enforcement is taking steps to ensure safety for shoppers and event attendees in the Portland area. On Monday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) announced a shift to walking patrols in downtown through the end of the year. Eight officers will be assigned to operate in teams of two, patrolling from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The move is part of an effort to address safety concerns amid a decline in the area’s reputation and an increase in crime post-pandemic. Chief Bob Day emphasized that the patrols aim to reassure the public about safety for shoppers.

Additionally, PPB will launch a mission to combat retail theft during the holiday shopping rush, beginning on Black Friday and lasting through the weekend. The focus is county-wide, with up to three deputies from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and officers from Portland and Gresham participating each day.

Portland police will have a substantial presence with at least 25 officers daily, along with K9 units, Gresham officers, Multnomah County deputies, Port of Portland officers, and surveillance planes from both PPB and MCSO. The specific target locations for the mission are undisclosed.

Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell emphasized the collaborative effort’s message to businesses and shoppers, assuring a safe holiday season and warning of consequences for those committing crimes.

The initiative comes in response to an approximately 80% increase in theft in Portland since last year. Chief Day acknowledged the complexity of the issue and mentioned that addressing stealing should not criminalize poverty, recognizing the challenges faced in tough economic times. The outcome for those arrested during the mission regarding alternative sentences to jail time remains unclear.

While the mission is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, Chief Day expressed interest in making it an ongoing effort.