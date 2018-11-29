Police: Cops Mistakenly Arrest, Jail Black Man In Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) – Ashland police officials say they are apologizing after officers mistakenly arrested and jailed a black man Monday.

Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara said Wednesday that officers arrested a 20-year-old after receiving a harassment complaint at about 8 p.m. Monday at a store.

O’Meara says the complainant described the suspect as an African-American male wearing a dark hooded sweat shirt and that officers stopped a person nearby matching that description.

Officers booked him into Jackson County Jail where he remained until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

O’Meara says further investigation indicated the man wasn’t involved in the incident.

O’Meara says he apologized to the man and his father and said the department and city recognize this as a department failure.

O `Meara says it appears that officers involved did not take crucial investigatory steps to verify that the man was the person wanted for harassment.

An investigation is ongoing.