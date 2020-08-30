Police Continue To Investigate Downtown Shooting
After a person was shot and killed in Downtown Portland, Portland Police announced in a press release that they are continuing to investigate.
Portland Police say “Homicide detectives are aware of videos circulating on social media that show the shooting. It is important for detectives get a full and accurate picture of what happened before, during, and after the shooting. If anyone was a witness, has video, or has information about the homicide, they’re asked to contact the primary detectives.”
Police Chief Chuck Lovell said “It is still early in this investigation, and I ask everyone to give the detectives time to do their important work before drawing conclusions about what took place.”
Lovell continued “”If anyone can provide information about this case, I ask them to please reach out to our detectives. This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible.”