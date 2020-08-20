POLICE: Cold Case Solved

HELENA, Mont. (AP) – Montana authorities say a man has been arrested in Washington State in connection with the killing and dismemberment of a Montana man nearly a decade ago.
The Lewis and Clark County sheriff says 66-year-old Leon Michael Ford of Oak Harbor, Washington, was taken into custody there Wednesday morning.
Ford is accused of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence in the killing of John “Mike” Crites.
The Helena-area man went missing in June 2011 amid a dispute with his neighbors over land access.
It’s not clear where Ford is being held or if he has a lawyer representing him.