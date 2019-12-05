Police Chief Stalking Order Denied
PORTLAND, Ore.– An Oregon Appeals court has said no to a stalking order Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw obtained against Portland Cop Watcher Eli Richey. The court issued a 24 page ruling … in it clearly stated is that a stalking order is only warranted when actions or speech involve a threat or fear of imminent and serious personal injury. Chief Danielle Outlaw obtained the order 2 years ago against cop watcher Eli Richey. At the time she was alarmed and felt intimidated when he followed her from city hall to central precinct fiing her all the way. the second encounter took place at a Safeway store where he did the same thing and even videoed the license plate of her personal car. Lt. Tina Jones spokesperson for the Police bureau says the chief will be meeting with the city attorney to discuss the next steps.