Police Chief In Washington State City Fired

Credit: MGN

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired.

Alba cited crime, shootings by police and reports of misconduct from within the department as reasons for firing Escalera, who served as chief for the past eight years.

Attempts by the newspaper to reach Escalera for comment were not immediately successful.

Cmdr. Scott Bailey was also placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Alba said Bailey’s leave is not disciplinary in nature.