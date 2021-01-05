Police Chase Ends When Car Drives Into Store
TUALATIN, Ore. – A police chase in Tualatin early Tuesday morning ended with a car crashing into a store.
The incident began when officers noticed a man allegedly driving without lights or license plates.
After about a 7 minute chase, spike strips were set up.
Police say 30-year-old James Powell ran over the spikes, flattened one of his tires, swerved towards officers, and drove into Jackson Food Store on Nyberg Road.
After a 25 minute negotiation, Powell surrendered.
No one was hurt.