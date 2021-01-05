      Breaking News
Police Chase Ends When Car Drives Into Store

Jan 5, 2021 @ 1:03pm

TUALATIN, Ore. – A police chase in Tualatin early Tuesday morning ended with a car crashing into a store.

The incident began when officers noticed a man allegedly driving without lights or license plates.

After about a 7 minute chase, spike strips were set up.

Police say 30-year-old James Powell ran over the spikes, flattened one of his tires, swerved towards officers, and drove into Jackson Food Store on Nyberg Road.

After a 25 minute negotiation, Powell surrendered.

No one was hurt.

