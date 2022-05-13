      Weather Alert

Police: Cartels In Oregon Are Morphing Their Pot-Growing Ops

May 13, 2022 @ 8:29am
File Photo

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Law enforcement officials say foreign drug cartels that established illegal outdoor marijuana farms last year are adapting as pressure on them begins to mount. The new challenges for law enforcement come as a task force created by the Legislature met for the first time to figure out how to combat cannabis-related problems. The Task Force on Cannabis-Derived Intoxicants and Illegal Cannabis Production is also responsible for recommending funding and command structure to enable law enforcement to combat illegal cannabis production, regulations on genetic engineering of cannabis and changes to state laws to address labor trafficking and water theft by the cartel-financed pot farms.

Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Driver ID'd In Crash That Killed 2 Southridge H.S. Students, Critically Injured 4 Including Sheriff's Deputy
Suspect Arrested For Shooting Man In Portland's 34th Homicide
Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire, Vandalism At Houses Of Worship
Brothers Shot & Killed At Tigard Hotel
Connect With Us Listen To Us On