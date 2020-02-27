Police Car Crashes Into Home
WAPATO, Wash. (AP) – The Yakima County sheriff’s traffic unit is investigating the crash of a Wapato police car into a home Sunday night.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the driver, described as a former Wapato officer, was driving toward Wapato around 8 p.m. when the car went off the road and crashed, according to Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
He says it’s not known what the driver was doing but it’s believed he was returning the vehicle.
The driver’s name has not been released.
The crash cracked brick on the corner of the house and damaged a downspout. A
ttempts to contact Wapato police were not successful.