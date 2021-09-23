      Breaking News
Police Called To Walla Walla School Board Meeting Over Mask Incident

Sep 23, 2021 @ 10:14am

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) – Police were called to a Walla Walla School Board meeting because a man refused to wear a mask and disrupted the proceedings.

The Union-Bulletin reports the Tuesday meeting will resume in a virtual format next week.

Officials say one man refused to comply when attendees were reminded that masks were required.

According to a statement from the school district Wednesday, he was offered the option to watch online, but he refused to leave.

A Walla Walla police officer escorted the man out and the meeting began.

But he came back, and district officials ended the meeting. Gov. Jay Inslee last month announced a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

