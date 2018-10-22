Police Cadet Cut Out Of Police Car

A Police Cadet was cut out of a police car Sunday after a collision with a truck in HIllsboro. Hillsboro Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene to assist. The officer, Cadet and the person driving the truck were transported to the hospital by ambulance and non life threatening injuries were treated.. Lights and Sirens were going when a pickup truck struck the passenger side of the patrol car, pinning the Cadet in the car.